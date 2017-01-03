Officials: No foul play in death of m...

Officials: No foul play in death of man found under bridge

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say they don't suspect criminality was involved in the "untimely death" of a Winooski man found underneath a railroad bridge in Burlington. Police say 22-year-old Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme was found on Sunday morning at the base of the Blue Bridge between Burlington and Winooski.

