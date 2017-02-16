More
The UVM Medical Center is working with the school district to open a new health center on the Winooski K-12 campus. The center would allow doctors and nurses to see students at school instead of making them go to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Feb 11
|Bonehead Brad UVMMC
|6
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Feb 11
|Panic in Needle City
|28
|Mayor David Mayer raises highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Mayor David Mayer raises Highest property taxes
|Jan 31
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC