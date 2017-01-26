Love in the New Year
My first customer of the New Year , I thought, pulling to a stop. "I do," I replied, slipping my taxi back into gear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seven Days.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Jan 23
|Long Island Liberal
|23
|What Is President Donald J. Trump's Official Po...
|Jan 21
|Cris Ericson
|1
|Bubba T Johnny Ray Thompson from Brandenburg Ke...
|Jan 21
|just so you know
|1
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Jan 13
|Fake News 4U Sheeple
|5
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri...
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC