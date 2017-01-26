Franklin Leads Enosburg to Big Win ov...

Franklin Leads Enosburg to Big Win over Winooski

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Enosburg senior Mahlik Franklin had a number of dunks to lead his team to a 64-27 win at Winooski. The Hornets led 42-11 at the break and continued to roll throughout the second half to continue their perfect season.

