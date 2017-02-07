Developer Hires Local Firms for Burli...

Developer Hires Local Firms for Burlington Town Center

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Devonwood Investors LLC announced that it has retained local firms as a part of its development team to move forward the Burlington Town Center redevelopment project. Devonwood Investors LLC, owner and developer of the Burlington Town Center , announced that it has retained local firms as a part of its development team to move forward the Burlington Town Center redevelopment project.

Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

