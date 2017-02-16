Country Home Products named to 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont
Country Home Products, the home of DR Power Equipment, was recently named as one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Vermont. The 11th annual list of the Best Places to Work in Vermont was created by Vermont Business Magazine, the Vermont Chamber of Commerce, the Vermont Department of Economic Development, the Vermont Department of Labor, the Society for Human Resource Management - Vermont State Council, and Best Companies Group.
