BTV Police identify body found under railroad bridge
Authorities say 22 year old male Nicholas Cusson-Ducharme of Winooski was reported missing Saturday night, and that he was believed to be intoxicated and became separated from his friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia penetrated Vermont utility company computer
|Sun
|Community Disorga...
|4
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri...
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC