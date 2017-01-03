Steve Gunn's January tour is with Lee...

Steve Gunn's January tour is with Lee Ranaldo and Meg Baird

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Brooklynvegan

Steve Gunn , who just played NYC with his band The Outliers, will be on the road in January. It'll be a solo tour, and where he'll be joined on most dates by former Sonic Youth guitarist Lee Ranaldo and Meg Baird .

