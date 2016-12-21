Slopeside: Cochran's

Slopeside: Cochran's

Cochran's Ski Area instructors, including 1972 Olympic gold medalist Barbara Ann Cochran, teach parents how to teach their kids how to ski. Parents like Gabriel McGann of Winooski give the program two thumbs up.

