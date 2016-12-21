Fully automated live cell imaging and analysis from BioTek's BioSpa
BioTek's BioSpa Live Cell Imaging System fully automates live cell imaging workflows for robust, real-time results without the need for manual intervention. The BioSpa System has a compact footprint for use on benchtops and in biosafety cabinets, and consists of the BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator and Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader.
