Various Vt. officials call for creating immigrant sanctuaries
Various state and local officials in Vermont are calling for establishing sanctuaries for immigrants living in the country unlawfully that could help protect them from deportation once Republican Donald Trump assumes the presidency. Winooski adopted a resolution on Monday pledging not to enforce federal immigration law nor allow law enforcement agents to inquire about peoples' immigration statuses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
Add your comments below
Winooski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unfriendly City (Aug '15)
|Dec 15
|Long Island Liberal
|19
|Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15)
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|46
|Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai...
|Dec 5
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Bernie Sanders launches political organization ...
|Nov '16
|Well Well
|7
|Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him
|Oct '16
|Richard
|1
|Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri...
|Oct '16
|Tanya
|1
|Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fire him
|1
Find what you want!
Search Winooski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC