Various Vt. officials call for creati...

Various Vt. officials call for creating immigrant sanctuaries

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Various state and local officials in Vermont are calling for establishing sanctuaries for immigrants living in the country unlawfully that could help protect them from deportation once Republican Donald Trump assumes the presidency. Winooski adopted a resolution on Monday pledging not to enforce federal immigration law nor allow law enforcement agents to inquire about peoples' immigration statuses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Dec 15 Long Island Liberal 19
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... Oct '16 Tanya 1
News Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fire him 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC