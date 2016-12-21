Burlington parking meter problems per...

Burlington parking meter problems persist

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

When Juliet Palmer comes downtown, she pays for parking with plastic. And she'll need to run back if her meter runs out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winooski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Unfriendly City (Aug '15) Dec 15 Long Island Liberal 19
News Bernie Sanders Wants Donald Trump To Know He Al... (Dec '15) Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 46
News Howard Dean drops run for Democratic Party chai... Dec 5 Long Island Liberal 7
News Bernie Sanders launches political organization ... Nov '16 Well Well 7
Jesse beshaw- look at the trash defending him Oct '16 Richard 1
News Will a Supreme Court decision change psychiatri... Oct '16 Tanya 1
News Winooski fire chief accused of inappropriate co... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fire him 1
See all Winooski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winooski Forum Now

Winooski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winooski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Winooski, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,411

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC