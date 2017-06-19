Wisconsin man drowns in river near Wi...

Wisconsin man drowns in river near Winona

Monday Jun 12 Read more: Post-Bulletin

A 24-year-old Arcadia, Wis., man is dead after the boat he was in overturned below the spillway at Green Terrace, south of Winona. Telesforo PeA a Bautista was in a boat driven by Jorge Ramirez Ramirez, 31, also of Arcadia, said Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude.

