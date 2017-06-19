Museum director visits Fairfield
Mark Peterson is the director of the Winona County Historical Society based in Winona, Minnesota. Members of Parsons College Alumni Association arranged for his visit to Fairfield June 7. The Parsons College Alumni Association has been focused on preserving the Carnegie Historical Museum, the largest repository of Parsons College memorabilia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC