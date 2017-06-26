Lorna Payne Austin Graffius

Lorna Payne Austin Graffius

Lorna Payne Austin Graffius passed away on March 22, 2017 in Whitewater, WI after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born Lorna Alberta Payne on April 6th, 1923 to Arthur and Eva Payne of Claremont, Lorna was the youngest of four children.

