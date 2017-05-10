WSU Spanish students write books for children
Winona State University students Ana Belshaw, facing at left, and Anna Rogahn, facing at right, answer questions from the Spanish Language Immersion Program kindergarten students at Winona's Madison Elementary School. The WSU students wrote children's books as part of a class assignment then read them to the children and donated their works to the class.
