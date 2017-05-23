Wisconsin woman in critical condition...

Wisconsin woman in critical condition after crash near Winona

Monday May 15

Sally Bentley, 67, of Milwaukee, Wis., was driving a 2015 Lexus northbound on U.S. Highway 61 near Winona County Road 7 when she lost control and rolled through the cable guard, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol. Pickwick Fire and Rescue, Winona Area Ambulance and Med Link Air assisted on scene.

