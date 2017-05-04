Winona YMCA finds buyer for existing facility, looks forward to building new
CEO Derek Madsen said the YMCA has reached an agreement with Partners in Excellence of Minnesota, an autism treatment center with offices in the Twin Cities and La Crosse, Wis. "The sale meets our objectives of significant proceeds towards the construction of our new facility and allowing the Y to operate in our current location until the opening of our new facility," Madsen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC