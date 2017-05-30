Winona nursing home found negligent i...

Winona nursing home found negligent in resident's death

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health found a nursing home in Winona had committed neglect in a case involving the death of a resident at its facility. On Dec. 29, a resident at Lake Winona Manor was left unattended while seated on an unlocked commode and suspended from the ceiling in a lift, according to the DOH report.

