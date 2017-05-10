WAPS school board approves new plan to close two elementary schools
Board President Ben Baratto said the school board had previously passed two separate plans to close elementary schools in the district. The first plan to close elementary schools came in February 2016 with a vote to keep open Rollingstone and Goodview elementary schools and build a third school on the east side of Winona.
