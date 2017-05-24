Recent rains cause Mississippi River to rise, Winona under flood warning
With the incredibly wet weather we've had to deal with for the past week and a half, the Mississippi River is on the rise. In Winona, the river reached flood stage Tuesday morning and was observed at 13.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon.
