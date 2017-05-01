Minnesota DNR warns distemper in raccoons can spread to dogs
The Department of Natural Resources says canine distemper cases have been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties, and that sick raccoons also have been reported in Dodge, Winona and Kandiyohi counties. Dr. Joni Scheftel, the state public health veterinarian at the Minnesota Department of Health, says the virus does not affect humans.
