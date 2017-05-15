Former Winona diocese official faces lawsuit

A former vicar general for the Diocese of Winona is expected to be named today as a defendant in a lawsuit that alleges he suppressed a report of child sexual abuse. Michael Joseph Hoeppner , 67, now the Bishop of the Diocese of Crookston , is the first bishop in the United States to be individually sued for coercion , said Jeff Anderson , a St. Paul attorney who's represented hundreds of survivors of clergy abuse.

