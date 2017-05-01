Essentia adds new nurse practitioner
Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Hansen has joined the family medicine department at the Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls. "I worked for Essentia Health in International Falls about seven years ago and I'm very happy to be back," Hansen said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
