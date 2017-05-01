Essentia adds new nurse practitioner

Essentia adds new nurse practitioner

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Daily Journal

Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Hansen has joined the family medicine department at the Essentia Health-International Falls Clinic in International Falls. "I worked for Essentia Health in International Falls about seven years ago and I'm very happy to be back," Hansen said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Jan '17 Drud 63
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,811 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC