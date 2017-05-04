DNR: Beware canine distemper, dog owners

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning dog owners to be on the lookout for signs of distemper across Southeast Minnesota. Michelle Carstensen, DNR's wildlife health supervisor, says that canine distemper has been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties due to diseased raccoons infecting other animals through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva.

