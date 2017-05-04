DNR: Beware canine distemper, dog owners
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning dog owners to be on the lookout for signs of distemper across Southeast Minnesota. Michelle Carstensen, DNR's wildlife health supervisor, says that canine distemper has been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties due to diseased raccoons infecting other animals through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC