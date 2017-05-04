DNR: Beware canine distemper, dog owners

DNR: Beware canine distemper, dog owners

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning dog owners to be on the lookout for signs of distemper across Southeast Minnesota. Michelle Carstensen, DNR's wildlife health supervisor, says that canine distemper has been confirmed in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties due to diseased raccoons infecting other animals through the air or by direct contact with urine, feces, blood or saliva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Jan '17 Drud 63
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,689 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC