Winona's Mid West Music Fest returns

This year's festival brings together the folk/Americana you expect at a festival with the word Midwest in the title, as well as a hodgepodge of urban punk, funk, grunge, and indie rock from the Twin Cities to the north. This amalgamation of entertainers features household names as well as newcomers, both poised to give Winona one of its best weekends of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.