Walz staff plans district tour

Monday Apr 24

Building upon constituent input gathered at Walz's recent town halls in Rochester, Worthington, Mankato and Winona, the staffers will trek across all 21 counties in Minnesota's First Congressional District to listen to constituents' thoughts and concerns, answer their questions, and hear their ideas on how to enhance the lives of southern Minnesotans and people across America's heartland. As space is limited for the roundtable discussions, staffers ask community members interested in reserving a seat at the table to RSVP at their earliest convenience by emailing [email protected] with their name, phone number, organization and the location of the roundtable discussion they desire to join.

