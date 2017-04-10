ICE federal agents seize knife assault suspect after posting bond in Winona
A suspect in a knife assault late Friday night near Lewiston is no longer jailed in Winona--the sheriff said federal agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were waiting for him after he posted bond Monday and took him away. Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Mariano Garcia Gasca, 27, had been jailed over the weekend after St. Charles police found him sleeping in a vehicle early Saturday.
