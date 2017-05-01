Bridge project in southeast Minnesota...

Bridge project in southeast Minnesota on schedule, budget

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Post-Bulletin

The rehabilitation of a bridge in southeast Minnesota is expected to finish on time and on budget after the state transportation department ordered it closed nearly nine years ago due to dangerous corrosion. The Winona Daily News reports the re-opening of the 75-year-old Interstate Bridge in Winona is scheduled for Dec. 31, 2019.

