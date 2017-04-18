AmericInn Opens Its 61st Hotel In Min...

AmericInn Opens Its 61st Hotel In Minnesota

AmericInn - the largest midscale hotel brand in the upper Midwest - is celebrating the opening of the new AmericInn Hotel and Suites Winona at 303 Pelzer Street. The hotel is the 61st in Minnesota for AmericInn, which now boasts more than 200 locations open or in development across 21 states.

