Winona musical auditions set

MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-029-032>034-041-281500- Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Taylor-Clark- Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, and La Crosse 617 AM CDT Tue Mar 28 2017 ...Areas Of Fog...Locally Dense... Fog has developed across the area this morning, becoming thick at some locations - reducing visibilities to 1/2 mile. Morning commuters should be prepared for sudden reductions in visibility, especially near river valleys and other low lying areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.