Saint Mary's University of Minnesota ...

Saint Mary's University of Minnesota and Mayo Clinic partner

The Mayo Clinic board of governors approved a proposal to initiate development of a new physician assistant master's degree program through Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences. The proposal is a collaborative effort between Mayo's School of Health Sciences and Saint Mary's University of Minnesota to create a comprehensive 3+2 Physician Assistant program to meet future patient needs in the area.

