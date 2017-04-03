Ragamala Dance to perform in Winona
Ragamala Dance Company will present a program of traditional Indian dance at 7:30 p.m. April 8 at Page Theatre on the campus of Saint Mary's University in Winona. Ragamala will perform "Sacred Earth," which explores the connection between human emotions and the environment.
