Preservation vote could limit future of Winona schools

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-111700- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0004.170312T2100Z-170314T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, and Caledonia 256 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * Snow is likely from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are possible.

