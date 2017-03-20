Pet Supplement Company Establishes Factory At Former Candy Plant

Midwest Co-Pack LLC announced last week that founder Amy Paris purchased the plant in Winona, Minn., and that she hopes to utilize it as the primary supplier for her supplement company The Pet Health People LLC. The factory produced candy in the eastern Minnesota city for decades, but previous owner Ferrara Candy shifted production to an Illinois facility and closed the plant following a fire in early 2016. Midwest Co-Pack indicated that the company hopes to restore many of the 124 jobs lost last year, and the Rochester Post-Bulletin reports that 12 workers were already hired back.

