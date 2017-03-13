Organic Farmers Association Announces...

Organic Farmers Association Announces Leadership

To create a vehicle for organic farmers to weigh in on national policy issues and raise the profile of U.S. certified organic farmers, Rodale Institute's Organic Farmers Association has unified with a parallel grassroots national organic effort, the Organic Farmers Alliance. Going forward as the Organic Farmers Association , sponsored by Rodale Institute, a farmer-majority interim steering committee has been appointed to ensure this effort is farmer-led and controlled.

