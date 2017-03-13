Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, central, southern, and southeastern Minnesota under tornado watch
Just after 2:40 p.m., the National Weather Service's Twin Cities branch issued a tornado watch for an area extending across almost the entire southern half of the state, reaching from Alexandria in the west to Winona in the east. Those boundaries mean the watch includes Minneapolis, St. Paul, the whole surrounding Twin Cities metro area, plus St. Cloud, Mankato, and Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC