Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, central, ...

Minneapolis-St. Paul metro, central, southern, and southeastern Minnesota under tornado watch

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: City Pages

Just after 2:40 p.m., the National Weather Service's Twin Cities branch issued a tornado watch for an area extending across almost the entire southern half of the state, reaching from Alexandria in the west to Winona in the east. Those boundaries mean the watch includes Minneapolis, St. Paul, the whole surrounding Twin Cities metro area, plus St. Cloud, Mankato, and Rochester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Jan '17 Drud 63
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC