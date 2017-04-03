Help count heron nests on Mississippi

Volunteers are needed Wednesday, with a backup weather day next Thursday, to count heron nests in the Mertes' Slough area of the Mississippi River across from Winona. Volunteers need to be at the landing, which is just past Dick's Marina on the dike road connecting Wisconsin with the Winona bridge, at 8:30 a.m.; work should be done by noon.

