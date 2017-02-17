Woman injured in one-vehicle crash ne...

Woman injured in one-vehicle crash near Winona

A Winona woman was injured early Sunday after her vehicle veered off the road and collided with a rock wall. At about 8:16 a.m., Amy Rand, 42, of Winona was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 61 about seven miles south of Winona when she lost control of her 2004 Buick on frosty roads, according to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol.

