Winona State University Facility Designed to Train Professionals who Protect Children
It includes police officers, doctors, nurses, attorneys, judges, and every single person responsible for making decisions to protect children at risk. Not all of those professions train on working with vulnerable kids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC