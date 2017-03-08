Winona houseboat culture's a breeze, ...

Winona houseboat culture's a breeze, if you can stay afloat

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Richie Swanson sits in the main room of the Latch Island houseboat where he has spent the last 3 decades writing, reading and birding. Life on the Mississippi is a joy, mostly, for the folks who live in Winona's funky houseboat community hugging the shore of Latsch Island in the middle of the Mississippi River.

Winona, MN

