Who will help preserve city's heritage?
The city's Historic Preservation Commission is slated to review four proposals from firms seeking to become a long-term consultant in the local effort to identify landmark properties and determine how to help preserve them. The commission asked for pitches that outline costs connected to reviewing buildings and potential districts, as well as working with applications for adaptive reuse and demolition of potentially historic building, assisting with a revolving fund to help property owners preserve landmark properties, and educating and engaging the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC