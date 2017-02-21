Who will help preserve city's heritage?

The city's Historic Preservation Commission is slated to review four proposals from firms seeking to become a long-term consultant in the local effort to identify landmark properties and determine how to help preserve them. The commission asked for pitches that outline costs connected to reviewing buildings and potential districts, as well as working with applications for adaptive reuse and demolition of potentially historic building, assisting with a revolving fund to help property owners preserve landmark properties, and educating and engaging the community.

