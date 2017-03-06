Teen convicted of being 'mastermind' behind huge theft of guns from SE. Minn. shop

Jurors have convicted an 18-year-old from Winona, Minn., of masterminding what authorities called one of the largest gun shop burglaries in recent state history. Cedric W. Andow, who was 17 at the time of the crime, was found guilty last week in Wabasha County District of theft in the heist of 77 guns from the Millville Rod and Gun Shop on Division Street in Wabasha on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.