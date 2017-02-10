New halfway house to help recovering ...

New halfway house to help recovering drug, alcohol addicts

A halfway house for men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction is opening next month in Winona, and organizers say it's sorely needed. The Winona Daily News reports that the Winona Recovery House will be first inpatient facility from Common Ground, an organization that runs substance abuse treatment centers in southeast Minnesota.

