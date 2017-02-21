Judge dismisses four charges against Winona man

MNZ079-086>088-094-WIZ017-029-032>034-231745- /O.UPG.KARX.WS.A.0002.170224T0000Z-170225T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KARX.WS.W.0002.170224T0600Z-170225T1200Z/ Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Taylor-Clark-Buffalo- Trempealeau-Jackson- Including the cities of Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Medford, Neillsville, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, and Black River Falls 331 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing and drifting snow...which is in effect from midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Saturday. The Winter Storm Watch is no longer in effect.

