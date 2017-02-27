Child neglect case continued for dismissal
A woman accused of leaving a stimulant and a marijuana pipe where her two small children could reach it has had the case against her continued for dismissal in Winona County District Court. Jana Marie Wallow, 27, of Winona, was charged in October with one count each of neglect of a child and contributing to the need for child protection or services.
