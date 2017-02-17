2 injured in head-on crash between Winona, Stockton
Two people were injured Friday morning in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 14 between Winona and Stockton According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Klein, 32, of Winona was westbound on Highway 14 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Ashley Neisen, 18, of Winona. The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. Both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
