2 injured in head-on crash between Wi...

2 injured in head-on crash between Winona, Stockton

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Two people were injured Friday morning in a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 14 between Winona and Stockton According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher Klein, 32, of Winona was westbound on Highway 14 when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Ashley Neisen, 18, of Winona. The crash was reported at 11:22 a.m. Both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Jan '17 Drud 63
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC