What's next for Winona schools?

Tuesday Jan 31

About 15 community members gathered at the Winona Area Public Schools district offices to answer two basic questions: What do you want in a new superintendent, and what do you want to see accomplished in the next two years? "As I look at narrative that has been developed since 1999, it's all negative," said Emilio DeGrazia, who said a big part of that negativity has surrounded the issue of closing schools instead of looking for positive programs. "I want someone open to possibility of keeping neighborhood schools open and going."

