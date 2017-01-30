Ridgeway man killed in crash down steep embankment
A man from the Ridgeway area south of Winona was killed Monday morning in a crash on County Road 17. Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said Laverne Oevering, 82, was driving about a half mile from the bottom of Witoka Hill when his GMC Jimmy went on the lip of the road. The sheriff said when he pulled the SUV back on the road he over-corrected and it veered off the other side down a steep embankment into Pleasant Valley Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXOW-TV La Crosse.
Add your comments below
Winona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King Mansions (Feb '07)
|Jan '17
|Drud
|63
|help me find an old friend (Feb '14)
|Feb '16
|Cwolfe918507
|3
|Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Spotted Girl
|1
|Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15)
|May '15
|SEMNTravelStudy
|1
|Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09)
|Oct '14
|Tyler
|2
|10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09)
|Aug '14
|smarter than you
|9
|Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10)
|Jul '14
|noneya
|151
Find what you want!
Search Winona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC