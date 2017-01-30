Minnesota Traffic Law Could Cost You $100 or More (You May Not Realize It's a Law) [WATCH]

There's a law in Minnesota that started last year, and a lot of people don't realize it's a law. Get busted for violation of it and you'll have a hefty fine on your hands! When traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, including ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles.

