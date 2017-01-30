Minnesota Traffic Law Could Cost You ...

Minnesota Traffic Law Could Cost You $100 or More (You May Not Realize It's a Law) [WATCH]

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

There's a law in Minnesota that started last year, and a lot of people don't realize it's a law. Get busted for violation of it and you'll have a hefty fine on your hands! When traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated, including ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Winona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
King Mansions (Feb '07) Jan 12 Drud 63
help me find an old friend (Feb '14) Feb '16 Cwolfe918507 3
News Federal contractor Fastenal fined $1.3 million ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Spotted Girl 1
Participate in an Important Transportation Focu... (May '15) May '15 SEMNTravelStudy 1
News Mechanic finds 'Favre' goat in trunk (Aug '09) Oct '14 Tyler 2
10,150 - Judge Fabian Gone (Oct '09) Aug '14 smarter than you 9
News Hells Angels, Outlaws motorcycle gangs brawl in... (Apr '10) Jul '14 noneya 151
See all Winona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Winona Forum Now

Winona Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Winona Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Winona, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,406,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC